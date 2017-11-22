PHILADELPHIA - JUNE 09: Adam Burish #37 of the Chicago Blackhawks hoists the Stanley Cup after teammate Patrick Kane scored the game-winning goal in overtime to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 and win the Stanley Cup in Game Six of the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Wachovia Center on June 9, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Former Chicago Blackhawk Adam Burish: “Blackhawks still need an All-Star Game”
Former Blackhawks Tough Guy and Current Comcast Chicago Blackhawks Analyst, Adam Burish, joins the Roe Conn Show to talk about the need of an All-Star Game, the team beginning to find their groove, and more.
