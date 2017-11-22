Renowned BBQ chef Ray Lampe, a.ka. Dr. BBQ shares a George Dickel Tennessee Whisky on Saturday, October 6, 2012, drink during the American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City, Mo. (Jeff Tuttle/AP Images for George Dickel)
Dane Neal: Dr. BBQ tells us why he’s cooking four turkeys this year
Dr. BBQ (Ray Lampe) tells Dane the secret recipe to cooking turkeys, as he prepares to cook a fourth one for the day. Plus, he elaborates on how best to cook with the big green egg.