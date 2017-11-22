× Cochrantings: SWEET HOME ALABAMA?

What have we become?

We are in the middle of a national discussion, a moment that cannot be missed. Will we protect women from sexual harassment, abuse, and assault? Or will we continue to devolve into a nation split in half that’s concerned only about being right – and not about doing the right thing.

Let’s focus on the facts and agree on a few things…

1) men in power have taken advantage of women who work for them

2) not all men do this

3) it’s never ok to make sex of any kind a condition of employment

The patterns keep repeating but here are the arguments I keep hearing in the Roy Moore case and why they don’t hold up…

-THESE ARE JUST CHARGES AND IN AMERICA YOU’RE INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY

This argument is only true in court. Unless you are charged with a crime you are not presumed innocent and today, more than ever, you’re presumed guilty first…fair or not

-THIS IS NOTHING BUT POLITICS AND FAKE NEWS

The accusers are Republicans and in most cases have NEVER voted for a Democrat.

As for “fake news”…Moore is taking directly from the Trump playbook. When accused, ignore the facts and just say the media made the whole thing up.

-IF THESE WOMEN WERE TELLING THE TRUTH THEY WOULD HAVE COME FORWARD YEARS AGO

The reasons for the avalanche of women speaking out now are numerous:

– fear of not being believed

– fear of losing their jobs

– blaming themselves

– being embarrassed about what happened

– there is a feeling of strength in numbers

Look at what has happened to the victims who have gone public. Their fears have been realized.

-NO ONE SHOULD FACE ANY CONSEQUENCES UNTIL THESE CHARGES ARE PROVEN

How exactly could that happen? In almost all cases it’s she said-he said. Common sense and deductive reasoning must be used. We keep hearing the same thing. Multiple women that don’t know each other have bravely told the same story of abuse by the same man.

So it shouldn’t be “Prove I’m guilty”. You should prove you’re innocent.

-THE WOMEN ARE BEING PAID TO SAY THESE THINGS

Whether it’s household names like Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Bill O’Reilly or less famous names, none of the accusers have gotten anything from their disclosures. All of them have been mocked, threatened, and called liars.

Think about it. You’re not wearing “Gennifer Flowers Perfume” and you’re not watching a reality show called “The Real Victims of Charlie Rose”. These women have nothing to gain by coming forward other than the need for the truth to be told once and for all.

-WE SHOULD LOOK TO THE LEADERS OF BOTH PARTIES FOR GUIDANCE

While Hollywood has seen some of its biggest names shot down and major media figures have fallen, there is apparently no accountability in politics.

Bill Clinton may have been impeached but Monica Lewinsky’s life was ruined.

Senator Al Franken is embarrassed but still in office after multiple women have come forward.

Judge Roy Moore is still running for the Senate in Alabama despite 9 women accusing him including a woman who was 14 at the time. Oh, and he was banned from his hometown mall for stalking teenaged girls.

And Donald Trump has more than a dozen women who say they were assaulted by him and that doesn’t include the “grab ‘em by the pussy” tape. We knew all of that and still elected him President of the United States.

Consider this. Let’s say all of the women accusing Roy Moore are frauds. They didn’t know each other and they told friends and family what happened to them years ago BUT they now have somehow conspired to try and take down this fine public servant.

These are the conspiracy theories of the Alex Jones types that pollute the internet. Isn’t it time we left that BS behind and raised the bar for elected office?

With the mountain of circumstantial evidence already out there against Moore his team is arguing that a parking lot was better lit than one of his victims said, so…she’s a liar. Seriously. That’s what they’ve got.

Does that sound like someone that should become a United States Senator?

We can argue about the unfairness of careers being over because of these incidents but the truth is clear. If you don’t sexually harass, abuse, or assault women your job will never be in jeopardy for it. If you do, payback is a bitch.

Once again, there is NO standard of innocence until proven guilty in the court of public opinion. If an employer or business partner is harmed by your behavior you cannot expect to keep your job…UNLESS you’re running for Office and the President needs your vote in Congress. Sure you may be a child molester but the White House needs a win.

If we can’t set politics aside to say we will never tolerate abuse of a 14-year-old girl you need to ask the same question I asked at the start.

What have we become?