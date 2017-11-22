× Associated Bank Thought Leader: Bret McKitrick

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation was shifted to the day before, but that didn’t stop Steve Grzanich and Bret McKitrick (SVP & Sr. Human Resources Consultant at Associated Benefits – Part of Associated Bank) from sitting down to discuss the two of the most concerning subjects in the country – healthcare benefits and tax reform. The two touched on the potential options that could be resolved once the Thanksgiving break concludes, and what companies can do to help make the enrollment process for employees a little simpler.