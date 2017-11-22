× A.B. Stoddard: “He might not have watched the Lavar Ball interview”

Roe Conn brings A.B. Stoddard into the conversation of GOP Congressman Joe Barton’s leaked photo. A.B. also talks Trump’s latest Twitter rants about Lavar Ball, the new FCC plan that would allow Internet providers to control websites that customers can see and use, and more.

