Wintrust Business Lunch 11/21/17: Thanksgiving Food Safety, Suzanne Muchin, & Getting To Yes And…

The market is up for yet another day, but Steve wants to know about those companies that are dragging so Jon Najarian provided the background on the ups and the downs. Tanya Brown then provided USDA approved Thanksgiving safety tips for American’s to avoid health risks, Suzanne Muchin shared her thoughts on yet another major sexual harassment allegation and what it means for the future, while Kelly Leonard dove into the thought process of marketers possibly scaring consumers into buying products.