Treetime Trend Tuesday with Bill and Wendy: Vintage

Join Bill and Wendy for “Treetime Trend Tuesday”, sponsored by Treetime Christmas Creations! Each week, Laurie Kane and the folks from Treetime will join the show to talk about a different Christmas trend for the year.

This week, we talked with Laurie about the “Vintage” tree trend. This trend involves vintage metallic designs in shades of traditional red and green with some new twists continue to be popular this year. Yuletide figurines, ornaments and accents give your house a vintage holiday look and feel.

Here’s photos of the “Vintage” tree trend:

Enter to win a $250 Treetime shopping spree and incorporate your favorite trend in your holiday decor this year!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.