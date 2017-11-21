× The Opening Bell 11/21/17: Top 10 Worst Toys Of The Year

The Thanksgiving break is on the horizon for many, including most in DC. Dave Plier (in for Steve Grzanich) to talk with Jordan Goodman (America’s Money Answers Man) about the turkey left on the Washington table – Tax Reform. Dave then dove into the holiday shopping season with Joan Siff (President of W.A.T.C.H. – World Against Toys Causing Harm) to look at the unsafe side of the toy industry by detailing the top ten unsafe toys of the year so consumers can stay safe.