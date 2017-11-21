× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.21.17: Another sexual assault allegation, an international backgammon champion, Todd Stroger, no comments online

And now, Charlie Rose joins the list. John takes your calls and texts on the growing list of sexual assault allegations, and their fresh impact on our society. Then, International Backgammon Champion Carter Pfeiffer Mattig joins John to describe how he realized he could become the world champ in backgammon. Todd Stroger tells John what pitfalls he’ll avoid repeating if he wins the spot for Cook County Board President again. Finally, Crain’s Chicago Business Editor Michael Arndt describes the types of comments that drove Crain’s to eliminate comments from its online distributions.