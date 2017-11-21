× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 11-21-17

We have another terrific show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with 1871 CEO Howard Tullman about what he’s learned running the tech incubator for the last 4 years, Professor Al Gini talks about how the pursuit of happiness sometimes causes unhappiness, Agate Publishing founder Doug Seibold tells us about the reissue of Dempsey Travis’ incredible authorized biography of Mayor Harold Washington, “Harold, The People’s Mayor,” comedian, journalist and former City Hall reporter Ray Hanania remembers the late Harold Washington on the 30th anniversary of his death and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

