× The Carry Out 11-21-17: “300 jobs will be cut but we don’t have to pay 30 cents for our Max Cherry Mountain Dew so it’s a good trade off”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the FCC announcing they will rollback net neutrality, Chicago City Council and the Cook County Board passing their 2018 budgets, Uber covering up a massive hack, the Bulls taking on the Lakers in Los Angeles, the Blackhawks heading to Florida for a game tomorrow night, Bears TE Zach Miller being released from the hospital and a man launching himself in a homemade rocket to prove the earth is flat.

