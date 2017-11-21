A large toy soldier holds an Apple iPod in a Christmas window display at the Apple store in Palo Alto, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2007. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Shop Tech Smart
It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about Black Friday deals, the sales that are going on right now, the hottest Christmas gifts of 2017, and much more.
