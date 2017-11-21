× Remembering the legacy of Mayor Harold Washington on the 30th anniversary of his death

Agate Publishing founder Doug Seibold joins Justin to talk about the 30th anniversary of the untimely death of Mayor Harold Washington and the reissue of Dempsey Travis’ incredible authorized biography, “Harold, The People’s Mayor.” Justin is also joined by award winning columnist, writer, author, comedian and former Chicago City Hall reporter Ray Hanania to discuss the life and legacy of Mayor Harold Washington on the 30th anniversary of his death. Ray talks about what it was like covering Mayor Washington, when he realized that Mayor Washington was a formidable political opponent to Jane Byrne and Richard M. Daley, the infamous “Council Wars” in Chicago City Council, the relationship between Mayor Washington’s staff and the media, Mayor Washington’s great sense of humor, what it was like the day that Mayor Washington died on November 25th, 1987, the conspiracy theories surrounding Mayor Washington’s death and the political aftermath that followed.

