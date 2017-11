× Jerry Fuhs of the Wilstem Ranch: “It’s an enrichment for these animals to see people”

Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio) visits with Jerry Fuhs, president of the Wilstem Ranch in French Lick, Indiana. They talk about the Ranch’s unique animal experiences, including opportunities to get up close and personal with elephants, giraffes and other wildlife; they also discuss the important role exposure plays in educating people about the plight of the animals in the wild, and more.