Is the pursuit of happiness actually making us unhappy?

One of our favorite guests makes a return engagement to the show tonight! The Download’s resident philosopher Al Gini joins Justin to discuss the pursuit of happiness, how the pursuit of happiness often causes unhappiness, the importance of being careful about the things we pursue, how being happy is relative, why it is okay being unhappy at times, how happiness has become a commodity and the tips we can use to become more fulfilled human beings.

