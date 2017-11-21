× ‘I have more fun now than I’ve ever had’ – Remembering David Cassidy

In an October 2015 interview, Bill and Wendy talk with a sometimes melancholy and reflective David Cassidy about his band, growing up, ‘The Partridge Family,’ and what he predicted would be his final visit to the Chicago area as a performer. Cassidy died November 21, 2017, at age 67.