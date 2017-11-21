In this Aug. 8, 2009, file photo, actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Former teen idol Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, publicist said Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)
‘I have more fun now than I’ve ever had’ – Remembering David Cassidy
In this Aug. 8, 2009, file photo, actor-singer David Cassidy arrives at the ABC Disney Summer press tour party in Pasadena, Calif. Former teen idol Cassidy of "The Partridge Family" fame has died at age 67, publicist said Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)
In an October 2015 interview, Bill and Wendy talk with a sometimes melancholy and reflective David Cassidy about his band, growing up, ‘The Partridge Family,’ and what he predicted would be his final visit to the Chicago area as a performer. Cassidy died November 21, 2017, at age 67.