× Hotel-Motel Coconut: Tiki flavor in the Great White North

Dave Hoekstra heads out on the Nocturnal Journey to Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, CA- about 90 miles outside of Montreal- and the Hotel-Motel Coconut. He talks to current owners Valerie Boisvert and Sylvain Carle about the unique roadside stop, complete with the authentic 50’s era Coconut Bar, the roughly 80 different tropical drinks available on-site, and more.

Dave’s writing goes further in-depth on the Hotel-Motel Coconut at his website.