Hoge and Jahns, Episode 132: Week 12 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns recorded a couple days early, so that listeners can enjoy the podcast as they travel for Thanksgiving. In this episode, Hoge and Jahns take one last look at last week’s game against the Lions, talk about the injury status of a few players including Leonard Floyd, and discuss the change made at kicker. The guys also listen and react to an interview with receiver Cam Meridith, who is recovering from an ACL injury in the preseason. There are also more voicemails from listeners and picks against the spread for college and pro football. Listen below!

