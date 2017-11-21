× Dane Neal Full Show (11/21/17): Streaming services, Amazon’s new Black Friday perk and more

Dane Neal holds down the fort for Nick Digilio with Dino Tiberi along side: we look at the list of the incoming and outgoing Netflix entries for next month, and discuss the shift in how we’re watching TV; Dane talks with Jerry Fuhs of the Wilstem Ranch, which offers unique animal experiences right across the state line; NHRA drag racer Robert Hight checks in; we learn about a new feature for Amazon shoppers this holiday season, and more.