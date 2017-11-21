× Comedian Pat McGann: “Comedy is kind of like music. We consume what’s fed to us”

Comedian Pat McGann just made it home for the Thanksgiving holiday. He joined Bill and Wendy this morning to catch us up on his latest gig at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also talked about his kids, Chicago’s comedy community, comedians who inspire him, and much more.

Pat will be preforming this Wednesday, November 22 at 8:00PM at Zanies in Rosemont. For tickets or for more information, visit www.zanies.com

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.