City Club of Chicago: Kirk Lonbom, Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT)

November 21, 2017

Kirk Lonbom – Acting Secretary – Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT)

Kirk Lonbom is the Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) and serves as the state’s Chief Information Officer for the State of Illinois. In this role, Lonbom is leading a statewide digital transformation in support of Governor Rauner’s vision for a more efficient, accessible, competitive and compassionate Illinois. Lonbom is guiding efforts to empower the State of Illinois through high-value, customer-centric technology by delivering best-in-class innovation and services to client agencies, fostering collaboration and empowering employees to provide better services to residents, businesses, and visitors.

DoIT is also playing a key role in the expansion of the state’s digital economy. In partnership with state agencies and other public and private sector partners, Illinois is leading the nation toward the development of a “Smart State” and the creation of fertile landscape for the growth of innovation and technology in Illinois. As the designated steward of state data, Lonbom is leading DoIT’s efforts to accelerate data-driven value creation while continuously improving the cybersecurity of the state and protecting the privacy of Illinois’ citizens.

Lonbom served as the state’s first Chief Information Security Officer and led the development and execution of a statewide transformative cybersecurity strategy. Lonbom began his career as a police officer, serving in uniform, investigative and undercover roles, and ultimately specializing in criminal intelligence focusing on organized criminal groups and terrorism. In his growth as a technology leader, Lonbom has previously served as Assistant Deputy Director and Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Illinois State Police and Chief Information Officer for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.