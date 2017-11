× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11-21-17: The Birthday Celebration Continues

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talked about the fate of Charlie Rose and ten things that good houseguests never ever do. They also cleared up the confusion around the Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles victim shaming apology story.

