× 1871 CEO Howard Tullman: “You have to be constantly raising the bar or you are actually slipping backwards”

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with 1871 CEO Howard Tullman. Howard talks about why he’s decided to step down from his position at 1871, why he feels like it’s a good time to step back from his day-to-day duties, the new initiatives that 1871 is looking towards, how the tech industry has grown in Chicago, how the goal of 1871 is economic development, the loyalty of the Chicago tech workforce, the challenge to sustain growth, the role government plays in the industry and how the FCC’s net neutrality rollback will change the way we use the internet.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio