Wintrust Business Lunch 11/20/17: The Next Business Market, Furthering City Year, & Historical Context

Everyone is looking to get in on the next big thing. Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis joined Steve to talk about how they think that the dinner table could be that market, but will Amazon get to it first? Ravin Gandhi jumped into the bettering of education in Chicago as he spreads the word about the benefits of City Year, and Randi Shaffer reminded Steve that not everything on the internet is true.