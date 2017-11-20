× WGN Radio Theatre’s Lisa Wolf: Gateway For Cancer Research

Lisa Wolf attended the Gateway for Cancer Research 26th annual Cures Gala, “Gateway to OZ” and was able to speak with various guests and performers of the night on the red carpet including members of Earth, Wind & Fire; President of Gateway for Cancer Research, Teresa Hall Bartels; American Idol Finalist, Pia Toscano; and more! Co-chaired by Richard J. Stephenson and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson, and supported by many, the gala raised $3.5 million this year.