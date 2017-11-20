WGN Radio Theatre #234: The Great Gildersleeve, Jack Benny Program, & Milton Berle Show
Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 19, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Great Gildersleeve: Thanksgiving. “ Guest Starring: Hal Peary; (11-26-47). Next we have: “Jack Benny Program: Thanksgiving.“ Guest Starring: Jack Benny; (11-28-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Milton Berle Show: Salute to Thanksgiving. “Guest Starring: Milton Berle; (11-25-47).
