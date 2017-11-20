× The Opening Bell 11/20/17: The Giving Season’s Latest Resource – A Virtual Food Drive

With Black Friday on the horizon, consumers must remember that Small Business Saturday is right after that. Steve Grzanich is out for the holidays, so Dave Plier filled in and discussed the upcoming annual retail appreciate holiday with Robert “Bo” Steiner (Illinois District Director at the Small Business Association). Dave then looked ahead to Giving Tuesday (November 28th) and told listeners about a great resource with Paul Morello (Public Relations at the Greater Chicago Food Depository) to help Chicagoans find a meal during the holiday season, where people can donate, and a new tool to fight hunger through a virtual food drive.