× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.20.17: Charles Manson dead, Al Franken making it worse, Sweet Beginnings

Charles Manson died Sunday of natural causes while in jail. John hears from Member of the Family: My Story of Charles Manson, Life Inside His Cult, and the Darkness That Ended the Sixties author Dianne Lake, whom Manson lured into his cult of mass murderers. Then, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich joins John to do their weekly sports round-up and talk Chicago Bears – Detroit Lions. Our own Patti Vasquez is thinking about what all the recent sexual assault allegations is helping our society do, and shares that with John. Finally, Sweet Beginnings is helping North Lawndale Employment Network to provide jobs to those who were previously incarcerated.