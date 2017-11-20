× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 11-20-17

It’s Monday and we have a great show to start off the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Varones and Dave Lundy battle it out over the top national political stories making news this week, Bears Insider Adam Hoge breaks down yet another disappointing loss from your Chicago Bears, journalist and broadcaster Mara Tapp tells us how Cool Classics! helps Chicago students explore the world, Deb Perelman, writer and creator of the food blog, “Smitten Kitchen,” discusses her new cookbook, “Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant & Unfussy New Favorites” and we end the show in Studio 435 with some live music from The Safes!

