× The Carry Out 11-20-17: “They say football is a game of inches but in the case of Connor Barth’s last second missed field goal I would say it’s a game of several wide feet”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Justice Department suing to block AT&T’s merger with Time Warner, Todd Stroger announcing he will run against Toni Preckwinkle for Cook County Board President, Senator Al Franken being accused by another woman of inappropriate behavior, Uber buying up Volvo’s to form a fleet of driverless cars, the Bears losing to the Detroit Lions, the Bulls starting a West Coast road trip, Northwestern beating up on Minnesota and preparing to play the Illini this weekend and Charles Manson passing away.

