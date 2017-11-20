× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.20.17: Holiday week

It’s a short, fun, festive week and we were excited to get to it this Monday morning. We let the listeners vent about who they don’t want to see at their Thanksgiving dinner table. John McDonough celebrates 10 years with the Chicago Blackhawks. Coach Ditka and Dan Hampton break down our broken Bears. Ryan Nobles checks in from Washington and Cam Meredith stopped by to talk about the cool stuff he’s doing on Thanksgiving with the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls.