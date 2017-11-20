× Smitten Kitchen creator Deb Perelman: “If people want what you are saying, it doesn’t really matter where you say it”

Food writer and author Deb Perelman, creator of the immensely popular Smitten Kitchen food blog, joins Justin to discuss her newest cookbook, “Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant & Unfussy New Favorites.” Deb talks about the transition from writing for the web to writing a book, the differences between the content on the blog and the content she created for the book, why her work attracts such a large audience, embracing the concept of cooking in small spaces, the importance of photography to her work, the rise of social media in food writing, where she sees food writing in 2017 and what she plans to do next.

