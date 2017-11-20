× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “Roy Moore is a reprobate who has no business in the United States Senate”

It’s Monday so it’s time to Touché! Political analysts Chris Varones and Dave Lundy join Justin to argue about the top political stories making news this past week including the debate surrounding healthcare and tax reform, Senator Al Franken being accused by a second woman of inappropriate behavior, the controversy surrounding Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore and what these controversies mean for each political party moving forward.

