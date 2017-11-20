× No Coast Cinema Ep. 21 | Blake Stubbs, Justice League & the Language of Criticism

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor welcome movie critic and frequent WGN contributor Blake Stubbs to weigh in on Warner Bros. and DC Comics latest attempt to kickstart their cinematic universe.

They dig in to some of the problems of the film, but also the larger conversation surrounding film criticism. Is Justice League really that bad? Do polarizing opinions bring critics more attention? Are sites like Rotten Tomatoes making nuanced opinions more rare?

Plus, Tom and Conor discuss some of the movies they watched this week, including Atonement, Vertigo, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Lady Bird.

