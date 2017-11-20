× Live from Studio 435: The Safes

The terrific Chicago rock and roll band The Safes make a return visit to Studio 435 to talk about the fertile Chicago music scene, the incredible history of Chicago music, how being on the road has helped them as performers, the process of making their most recent record, “Tasty Waves” and their upcoming show at the Beat Kitchen. The band also perform a few songs include “Hometown,” “Disposable Outcome” and “Mediocre Jokers.”

Videos coming soon…

