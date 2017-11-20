× Jen Candy: All Grown Up

Jen Candy, the incredibly talented actress and comedian, joined Bill and Wendy this morning to talk about her career, her father, the late great John Candy, her latest project “Couch Candy”, and Second City’s 24-hour improv and music marathon that that will be held tonight and tomorrow in The Second City e.t.c. Theater. The non-stop event, named ’24 Hour: It’ll Make You Feel Better’, is set to feature a lineup of Second City’s lauded alumni, as well as special guests from the worlds of comedy, theater, and music.