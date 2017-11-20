Illinois’ very own Susan Danenberger and her award winning wine get ready for the holidays

Susan Sullivan Danenberger is the winemaker behind the award-winning Danenberger Family Vineyards in New Berlin, IL. Susan joins Anna Davlantes, Richard Roeper, and Brian Noonan to talk about being a 5th generation Illinois farmer, her success vinting award-winning wine in Illinois, and DFV’s holiday gift ideas including their DFV Wine Club.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3427559/3427559_2017-11-20-113559.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3



Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​