Illinois’ very own Susan Danenberger and her award winning wine get ready for the holidays

Susan Sullivan Danenberger is the winemaker behind the award-winning Danenberger Family Vineyards in New Berlin, IL. Susan joins Anna Davlantes, Richard Roeper, and Brian Noonan to talk about being a 5th generation Illinois farmer, her success vinting award-winning wine in Illinois, and DFV’s holiday gift ideas including their DFV Wine Club.
