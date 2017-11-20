Hometown Voices Brings John Williams and Steve Bertrand to Mickey Finn’s Brewery in Libertyville

The Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand and The John Williams Show head to Mickey Finn’s Brewery in Libertyville as part of the Hometown Voices tour. This tour stop is presented by Allstate Agents Denise and Sedrik R. Newbern, of Phoenix Insurance & Financial Services. Denise stopped by The John Williams show with her guest, Connie Williams of A Caring Hand Foundation. Together, Denise and John presented a donation to A Caring Hand Foundation on behalf of the Allstate Foundation.

