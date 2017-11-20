× After Hours with Rick Kogan Full Show: Musician Stann Champion, Chicago Detour founder Amanda Scotese, Josephinum president Patti Tuomey & Daryl Nitz

Rick had a jam-packed two hour show tonight, which he started off by talking to Stann Champion, a musician with a mission: to spread access to arts to kids across the city. Then, Amanda Scotese stopped by the studio to tell Rick about her wildly successful “Chicago Detours” tour company. Patti Tuomey, president of the Josephinum Academy of the Sacred Heart talked to Rick about the school’s amazing history and students & Daryl Nitz called in to preview his upcoming show at the Skokie Theater, “Living Legends.”

All in all, a great show on this pre-Thanksgiving Sunday night.