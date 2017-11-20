Former Manson Family Member Dianne Lake: “We were learning about – what I thought was to – defend ourselves”

FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. Authorities say Manson, cult leader and mastermind behind 1969 deaths of actress Sharon Tate and several others, died on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. He was 83. (AP Photo, File)

Mass Murderer Charles Manson died in jail Sunday night. Dianne Lake writes Member of the Family: My Story of Charles Manson, Life Inside His Cult, and the Darkness That Ended the Sixties, and she joins John to describe her time as a 14-year-old in the Manson family cult.