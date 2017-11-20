× Former Manson Family Member Dianne Lake: “We were learning about – what I thought was to – defend ourselves”

Mass Murderer Charles Manson died in jail Sunday night. Dianne Lake writes Member of the Family: My Story of Charles Manson, Life Inside His Cult, and the Darkness That Ended the Sixties, and she joins John to describe her time as a 14-year-old in the Manson family cult.