“Elton Jim” talks about “My Right Foot” and his recent long, funny emergency room visit, and stages a “Fall Flavor Fight”– pumpkin spice and maple flavor battle for taste bud supremacy

In this 79th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano relives his recent visit to the hospital emergency room after his foot swells to twice its normal “Fred Flintstone” size. Find out all the hilarious moments of this eight and a half hour hospital saga. In the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti prepare for Thanksgiving by debating which seasonal flavor — pumpkin spice or the “newcomer,” maple flavor, is the preferred winner of the “Fall Flavor Fight” of 2017. Which flavor pleases your palette? .