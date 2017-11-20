× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 11.19.17 | Jive Turkeys, It’s A Wonderful Life and Escape To Margaritaville

Wake up with Dean Richards for this pre-Thanksgiving show!

In honor of the coming holiday, Dean chats with Executive Chef Corey Gruppe about the Turkey Testicle Festival and why this odd delicacy make such a great dish. He also welcomes Butterball Turkey Talk Line expert Janice Stahl to get the low down on the best way to cook your Thanksgiving turkey.

This week in theater, the cast of It’s A Wonderful Life are in-studio to perform and discuss adapting the Christmas classic as a radio play.

Dean plans his “Escape to Margaritaville” with Alison Luff who plays Rachel in the hit musical based on the music of Jimmy Buffett. Dean also talks to Buffett about watching his legendary musical career adapted into a musical.