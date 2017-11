× Dane Neal 11/20/2017 Full Show

Dane Neal, joined in studio by guest Dino Tiberi, fills in for Nick Digilio and talks Cubs and what to possibly expect from the team moving forward; ‘Da Bears’ and what it will take for the team to improve; how much it’ll cost you to clone your pet; and more.

Blockbuster Blake Stubbs calls in for a movie review of ‘Justice League’, shares his excitement about the upcoming Star Wars movie and more!