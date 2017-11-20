× Cool Classics! uses classic literature to help Chicago children navigate the world

Award-winning journalist and broadcaster Mara Tapp joins Justin to discuss Cool Classics!, which uses classic books to connect children to a unified world of reading, art, culture, humanities and ideas. Mara talks about why and how she founded Cool Classics!, the goal of teaching children to love books as well as ideas and receiving a 2017 National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm to 11 pm on @WGNRadio