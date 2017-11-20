× Chicago Bears WR Cam Meredith and Friends Celebrate Thanksgiving at Mercy Home for Boys & Girls

Chicago Bears WR Cam Meredith stopped by The Steve Cochran Show to talk about the amazing things he is doing with KRā for the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. KRā, Cam Meredith, current and former Bears players including Jordan Howard, Tanner Gentry, Kelvin Hayden, Otis Wilson, and others will provide the children a full Thanksgiving meal and sports games and equipment. For more information check out the site HERE.