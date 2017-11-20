× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “If John Fox is holding back Mitch Trubisky’s development right now then maybe you think about a change before the season is even over”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears disappointing 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. Adam and Justin talk about Connor Barth being released after missing a potential game-tying field goal, the Bears starting the game off strong, the offense taking a step forward, the increased use of Tarik Cohen and Adam Shaheen, why Tarik Cohen, Jordan Howard and Adam Shaheen not being involved in the Bears final drive, the continued improvement of QB Mitchell Trubisky, John Fox’s significant influence on the offensive play calling, the positive adjustments made by the defense after a bad second quarter, Leonard Floyd’s knee injury and what we should expect as the Bears head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

