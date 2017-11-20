A store that sells traditional mezcal in Santiago Matatlan, Oaxaca state, Mexico on July 27, 2014. After decades of being in the shadow of the legendary tequila, the mezcal has managed to leave behind its reputation as a second line distillate and thanks to its meticulous traditional production is having a 'boom' inside and outside Mexico. {OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)
Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 10: The incredible world of mezcal
Binny’s Beverage Depot takes you into the mysterious world of mezcal! Hosts Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin are joined by spirit specialist Monique Huston with a detailed breakdown of the hottest and most complex spirit coming out of Mexico. From tepeztate to tobalá and everything in-between, Monique shares her experiences exploring Mexico’s small batch palenques (distilleries) and their unique histories.
