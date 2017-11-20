× Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 10: The incredible world of mezcal

Binny’s Beverage Depot takes you into the mysterious world of mezcal! Hosts Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin are joined by spirit specialist Monique Huston with a detailed breakdown of the hottest and most complex spirit coming out of Mexico. From tepeztate to tobalá and everything in-between, Monique shares her experiences exploring Mexico’s small batch palenques (distilleries) and their unique histories.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3427389/3427389_2017-11-20-040529.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

