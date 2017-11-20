× Author Beverly Gray Explains How ‘The Graduate” Changed American Culture

Author and Hollywood insider Beverly Gray joined Bill and Wendy in studio to about her new book, ‘Seduced by Mrs. Robinson: How The Graduate Became the Touchstone of a Generation’. They also talked about who wanted the original role of Dustin Hoffman’s character, the music behind the movie, and much more.

Beverly will discuss her new book tonight at Chicago Public Library, 400 South State Street in Chicago, in the Cindy Pritzker Auditorium. The event will be held from 6:00PM-7:30PM.

