× WGN Radio Theatre #233: Halls of Ivy, Suspense, & The Shadow

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on November 18, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Halls of Ivy: The Snowman. “ Guest Starring: Ronald & Benita Colman; (02-10-50). Next we have: “Suspense: Want Ad.“ Guest Starring: Robert Cummings; (01-25-54). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Shadow: Prelude To Terror. “ Guest Starring: Bill Johnstone; (01-29-39).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre