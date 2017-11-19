The Highly Anticipated Goose Island Bourbon County Stout: Getting Inside the Mind of the $70M Craft Brewing Industry
Dave talks about the $70M craft brewing business and the annual launch of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout with Goose Island Research & Development Manager Mike Siegel and beer and bourbon connoisseur WGN Radio News anchor Rob Martier. Binny’s Black Friday Bourbon County Brand Stout Bottle Release is at 9am at Binny’s Lincoln Park –1720 N. Marcey St., Chicago. Goose Island staff will distribute 1,000 tickets the morning of the release. Tickets ensure entry – please note, leaving the line will forfeit your place in line. The first 200 customers in line at Binny’s will receive a Goose Island BCBS tote bag, BCBS poster and Intelligentsia Black Cat coffee, and giveaways will be available while supplies last. gooseisland.com binnnys.com