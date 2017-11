× The Highly Anticipated Goose Island Bourbon County Stout: Getting Inside the Mind of the $70M Craft Brewing Industry

Dave talks about the $70M craft brewing business and the annual launch of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout with Goose Island Research & Development Manager Mike Siegel and beer and bourbon connoisseur WGN Radio News anchor Rob Martier.

9am

Binny’s Lincoln Park – Goose Island staff will distribute 1,000 tickets the morning of the release. Tickets ensure entry – please note, leaving the line will forfeit your place in line. The first 200 customers in line at Binny’s will receive a Goose Island BCBS tote bag, BCBS poster and Intelligentsia Black Cat coffee, and giveaways will be available while supplies last. gooseisland.com